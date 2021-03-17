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David Icke Speaks with Jason Liosatos
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444 views • March 17, 2021
My talk with David Icke explaining the Global Matrix, how it works, and how to change it. David speaks about his new book which will join all the dots for people.
Become a Patreon for Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
David's website https://davidicke.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
Become a Patreon for Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
David's website https://davidicke.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
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