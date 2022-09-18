What is a mistake really?

Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Questions about' Mistakes'



In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit



When we follow our spiritual path, our inner guidance/Divine Self is leading us to do or not to do something. But so often, there are times where we feel we made a mistakes, or we missed an opportunity, or the chance to this and that…

Questions:

- does the mistake really mean a “mistake”?

-Do we really miss anything in this life?

-For majority or non-spiritual people, how can they look at a mistake with positive energy?

- how can we correct a mistake?

- do we need to be sorry for things that in our opinion is a mistake?

- do we need to regret if we made a mistake?





Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



