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Jeffrey Epstein Channeled by Karl Mollison
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60 views • July 01, 2020
See the entire video interview here https://www.getwisdom.com/jeffrey-epstein-channeled-by-karl-mollison-22mar2020/
From https://www.biography.com/crime-figure/jeffrey-epstein
and
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein January 20, 1953 – August 10, 2019 was an
American financier and convicted sex offender.
He began his professional life as a teacher but then switched
to the banking and finance sector in various roles, working at
Bear Stearns before forming his own firm.
He developed an elite social circle and procured many women,
including underage girls, who were then sexually abused by
Epstein and some of his contacts.
With his net worth being touted in the billions (Forbes disputes
this), Epstein lived a jet setter's life and mingled with the
world's elite, which included President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates,
Kevin Spacey, Alan Dershowitz, President Donald Trump and Prince
Andrew — the last of whom has been mired in controversy ever
since a young woman (who was procured by Epstein) told the media
she was forced to have sexual relations multiple times with the
prince when she was a teenager, starting in 1999.
Epstein had reportedly provided underage girls and young women
to his powerful friends and installed vast surveillance systems
throughout his properties in New York, Palm Beach, and the U.S.
Virgin Islands to record their sexual activities as a means of
blackmail.
In 2005 the parents of a 14-year-old girl told authorities in
Palm Beach, Florida, that Epstein had sexually abused their
daughter. Although the investigation eventually uncovered dozens
of young women and minors who had allegedly been sexually abused
by Epstein, he was ultimately charged on just two counts:
soliciting a minor for prostitution and procuring minors for
prostitution.
Cutting a "sweetheart deal" with Florida authorities, Epstein
agreed to plead guilty to the felony prostitution charges. In
2008 he served 13 of his 18-month sentence in prison with a
generous work release and was ordered to pay three dozen of his
victims in restitution and register his name on the sex offender
rolls.
It was later revealed that Alexander Acosta, the U.S. Attorney
for the Southern District of Florida at the time, felt he had no
choice but to offer the lenient deal to Epstein, because according
to Acosta, he was told the financier was secretly working for the
government.
However, Epstein wasn't untouchable. His luck ran out in July
2019 when authorities in Florida arrested him for suspicion of
sex trafficking minors.
Pleading not guilty, he was denied bail and sent to the
Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City to
await trial.
On July 23, 2019, Epstein was discovered with neck injuries
in his cell and was placed on suicide watch.
On August 10, Epstein's body was discovered in his jail cell
at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center on the morning
of August 10, 2019. The circumstances surrounding his death were
arguably suspicious: the guards had reportedly fallen asleep
while on duty and failed to check on Epstein at the appointed
times and the cameras monitoring his jail cell were not working.
The New York City medical examiner concluded Epstein committed
suicide by hanging. Autopsy results showed that various neck b
ones were broken and among them, the hyoid bone, which is more
commonly broken in homicidal strangulation cases.
Dissatisfied with the circumstances that led to the medical
examiner's conclusion, Esptein's family hired their own pathologist
\who believed the evidence suggested he was more likely murdered.
From https://www.biography.com/crime-figure/jeffrey-epstein
and
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein January 20, 1953 – August 10, 2019 was an
American financier and convicted sex offender.
He began his professional life as a teacher but then switched
to the banking and finance sector in various roles, working at
Bear Stearns before forming his own firm.
He developed an elite social circle and procured many women,
including underage girls, who were then sexually abused by
Epstein and some of his contacts.
With his net worth being touted in the billions (Forbes disputes
this), Epstein lived a jet setter's life and mingled with the
world's elite, which included President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates,
Kevin Spacey, Alan Dershowitz, President Donald Trump and Prince
Andrew — the last of whom has been mired in controversy ever
since a young woman (who was procured by Epstein) told the media
she was forced to have sexual relations multiple times with the
prince when she was a teenager, starting in 1999.
Epstein had reportedly provided underage girls and young women
to his powerful friends and installed vast surveillance systems
throughout his properties in New York, Palm Beach, and the U.S.
Virgin Islands to record their sexual activities as a means of
blackmail.
In 2005 the parents of a 14-year-old girl told authorities in
Palm Beach, Florida, that Epstein had sexually abused their
daughter. Although the investigation eventually uncovered dozens
of young women and minors who had allegedly been sexually abused
by Epstein, he was ultimately charged on just two counts:
soliciting a minor for prostitution and procuring minors for
prostitution.
Cutting a "sweetheart deal" with Florida authorities, Epstein
agreed to plead guilty to the felony prostitution charges. In
2008 he served 13 of his 18-month sentence in prison with a
generous work release and was ordered to pay three dozen of his
victims in restitution and register his name on the sex offender
rolls.
It was later revealed that Alexander Acosta, the U.S. Attorney
for the Southern District of Florida at the time, felt he had no
choice but to offer the lenient deal to Epstein, because according
to Acosta, he was told the financier was secretly working for the
government.
However, Epstein wasn't untouchable. His luck ran out in July
2019 when authorities in Florida arrested him for suspicion of
sex trafficking minors.
Pleading not guilty, he was denied bail and sent to the
Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City to
await trial.
On July 23, 2019, Epstein was discovered with neck injuries
in his cell and was placed on suicide watch.
On August 10, Epstein's body was discovered in his jail cell
at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center on the morning
of August 10, 2019. The circumstances surrounding his death were
arguably suspicious: the guards had reportedly fallen asleep
while on duty and failed to check on Epstein at the appointed
times and the cameras monitoring his jail cell were not working.
The New York City medical examiner concluded Epstein committed
suicide by hanging. Autopsy results showed that various neck b
ones were broken and among them, the hyoid bone, which is more
commonly broken in homicidal strangulation cases.
Dissatisfied with the circumstances that led to the medical
examiner's conclusion, Esptein's family hired their own pathologist
\who believed the evidence suggested he was more likely murdered.
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