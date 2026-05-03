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Everyone’s Watching Inflation... Almost No One Sees What Comes Next
The Morgan Report
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Everyone’s Watching Inflation... Almost No One Sees What Comes Next | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The May issue of the Morgan Report centers on a macro-level thesis that the global financial system is approaching a late-stage phase, where structural imbalances could force a reset. The prevailing expectation is not immediate collapse, but continued liquidity expansion consistent with an “inflate or die” framework. In that environment, precious metals remain a key beneficiary, particularly as uncertainty builds and confidence in fiat systems is tested.

A major focus is the inflation to deflation cycle, emphasizing that inflationary periods historically end in deflation, often followed by the emergence of a new monetary structure shaped by policy decisions and market forces. Within this context, the report maintains a constructive outlook on precious metals. While near-term price action may remain sideways, the longer-term view rejects the idea that a final top is already in, despite some institutional comparisons to past peaks in 1980 and 2011. Additional analysis includes Ted Butler’s work on silver’s industrial demand, particularly solar, alongside broader structural considerations in the silver market.

The report also expands beyond metals into forward-looking themes such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, positioning both as integral components of the next financial architecture. AI coverage explores developments in medicine and accelerating technological change, while blockchain is framed as foundational to future monetary systems rather than a peripheral topic. Overall, the report characterizes the current period as a convergence of monetary, technological, and structural shifts, where volatility is likely, but the larger transition toward a new system is already underway.

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