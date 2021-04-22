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SYRIA MISSILE STRIKES ISRAEL - Israel sounds alarm after Syrian missile strikes near nuclear reactor
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62 views • April 22, 2021
Original Video posted on April 22 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/nLiouAKw16U
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ISRAEL'S military has confirmed a missile exploded in the south of the country today, causing sirens to trigger near the Dimona nuclear reactor.
The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said the missile was a Syrian surface-to-air rocket and exploded in the Negev region in the south of the country. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in Israel.
In response to the missile launch, the IDF said they have attacked several missile batteries in Syria including the one which fired the projectile.
Israel's Army Radio also reported a missile had been fired at Israeli aircraft during an earlier strike, and overshot its target.
It comes after the IDF alerted that sirens, usually triggered in the event of a rocket attack, have been sounded in the southern Israeli district of Abu Qrenat near the Dimona nuclear reactor.
A Reuters reporter about 90 km (56 miles) away from the site also heard the sound of an explosion minutes before the IDF alerted residents via text message.
Residents from across the country, including central Israel and Jerusalem, reported hearing "loud explosions" that "shook the houses”, according to the Jerusalem Post.
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https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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ISRAEL'S military has confirmed a missile exploded in the south of the country today, causing sirens to trigger near the Dimona nuclear reactor.
The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said the missile was a Syrian surface-to-air rocket and exploded in the Negev region in the south of the country. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in Israel.
In response to the missile launch, the IDF said they have attacked several missile batteries in Syria including the one which fired the projectile.
Israel's Army Radio also reported a missile had been fired at Israeli aircraft during an earlier strike, and overshot its target.
It comes after the IDF alerted that sirens, usually triggered in the event of a rocket attack, have been sounded in the southern Israeli district of Abu Qrenat near the Dimona nuclear reactor.
A Reuters reporter about 90 km (56 miles) away from the site also heard the sound of an explosion minutes before the IDF alerted residents via text message.
Residents from across the country, including central Israel and Jerusalem, reported hearing "loud explosions" that "shook the houses”, according to the Jerusalem Post.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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