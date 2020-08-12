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Bombshell! CNN Confirms Biden Planning to "Step Aside" After Election, Installing Harris - FULL SHOW 8/12/20
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638 views • August 12, 2020
Party leaders confirm plan to contest election with Blue State succession & civil war. Tune in as we uncover the most hair-raising news of the year today. Dems know they will lose; they are now positioning themselves to contest the election. Share this link!
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:web:
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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