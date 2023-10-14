Create New Account
DATING ADVICE EPISODE 4 - WITH KEVIN J JOHNSTON AND MELANIE SWITZER
KevinJJohnston
Published 20 hours ago

Do you want a better understanding of how to have better relationships? WATCH THIS SHOW!

Here is EPISODE 4 of AMAZING DATING ADVICE starring Canada's BEST LOOKING MAN, the astounding Kevin J. Johnston and the over-the-top beautiful MELANIE SWITZER!

THURSDAY, October 12th at 7PM #Calgary Time / 9PM #Toronto Time

LIVE ON:

FreedomReport.ca

AND LIVE ON:

Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston

