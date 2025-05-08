BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NEMESIS SYSTEM, SOLAR STORMS, CERN DISRUPTING SHUMAN RESONANCE, HUMAN RESONANCE & DNA - RBTV53
The Appearance
The Appearance
326 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
264 views • 3 days ago

Revelations BEYOND THE VEIL 53


Links:


US has a $21 trillion underground network for only the wealthy to hide out in a ‘near-extinction event,’ official says

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/underground-city-secret-bunker-bush-official-b2745199.html


Scientists Say They May Have Spotted a Huge Hidden Planet Deep in Our Solar System

https://futurism.com/hidden-planet-deep-solar-system


Solar Flares Cause Earth's Atmosphere to Pulse

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/solar-flares-cause-earths-atmosphere-to-pulse/ar-AA1DR8Rb?ocid=BingNewsSerp


NASA Issues Geostorm Alert After Massive Solar Flare Detected

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/nasa-issues-geostorm-alert-after-massive-solar-flare-detected/vi-AA1Eb7Gm


Internal Glory Shall Be Revealed - Dreams and Visions

3/7/2012

https://theappearance.com/new-page-55.htm


Influence of electromagnetic fields on the circadian rhythm: Implications for human health and disease

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10105029/


Analysis of the effects of geomagnetic storms in the Schumann Resonance station data in Mexico

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1364682618306916



Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Keywords
nemesisnibiruraptureww3earthquakesdnadays of noahday of the lordpole shifttsunamistectonic platesbrown dwarfsolar flareswalking in the spiritdivine protectionmagma risingarctic vortexstrong windssafe placesgeomagnetic stormsperihelionvision of the nightmessage for brideshuman resonancehuman resonance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy