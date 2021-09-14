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Are masks safe?
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50 views • September 14, 2021
Masks and Vaccines are now a part of our lives. Are they safe? I'm sending this link to union and school board officials to show them information that they need to make informed decisions on mask and vaccine mandates.
Contact info: [email protected]
Links
Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/masks-cause-cancer-here-is-the-proof_dpPTzdEdNxVpn4z.html#%20@2:00
Cancer and oxygen
https://beatcancer.org/blog/cancer-and-oxygen/
Electrician
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cajbv77xxjbv/
Painter
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FAe9gXBJHTZS/
Randomized Mask Study
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25903751/
CDC in bed with big pharma
https://easyhealthoptions.com/cdc-bed-big-pharma/
Former head of FDA on Pfizer board
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-putting-former-head-fda-174758784.html
AstraZeneca conviction
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/pharmaceutical-giant-astrazeneca-pay-520-million-label-drug-marketing
J&J conviction
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/johnson-johnson-pay-more-22-billion-resolve-criminal-and-civil-investigations
Moderna/Merck
https://www.bostonglobe.com/business/2016/06/29/moderna-gets-expanded-merck-deal/LhabVoqc45seApcHVs8xnN/story.html
CDC discontinues PCR test
https://speakingaboutnews.com/cdc-quietly-revokes-rt-pcr-emergency-use-authorization/
Contact info: [email protected]
Links
Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/masks-cause-cancer-here-is-the-proof_dpPTzdEdNxVpn4z.html#%20@2:00
Cancer and oxygen
https://beatcancer.org/blog/cancer-and-oxygen/
Electrician
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cajbv77xxjbv/
Painter
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FAe9gXBJHTZS/
Randomized Mask Study
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25903751/
CDC in bed with big pharma
https://easyhealthoptions.com/cdc-bed-big-pharma/
Former head of FDA on Pfizer board
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-putting-former-head-fda-174758784.html
AstraZeneca conviction
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/pharmaceutical-giant-astrazeneca-pay-520-million-label-drug-marketing
J&J conviction
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/johnson-johnson-pay-more-22-billion-resolve-criminal-and-civil-investigations
Moderna/Merck
https://www.bostonglobe.com/business/2016/06/29/moderna-gets-expanded-merck-deal/LhabVoqc45seApcHVs8xnN/story.html
CDC discontinues PCR test
https://speakingaboutnews.com/cdc-quietly-revokes-rt-pcr-emergency-use-authorization/
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