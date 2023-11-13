Create New Account
Midnight Ride: Disclosure: 7 FT Tall Face Peeling Aliens Reported in Peru- LIVING DEAD!!!
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

Wednesday Night 11/8/2023

7PST, 8MST, 9CST, 10EST

Peruvian news reports, and natives to the area all report the possibility of 7ft tall alien like life forms peeling human faces off as they ravage villagers. Apparently, the story has been so believable that they have sent military response to check on the situation. Is this the South American Return of the dead?

