© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OIL & GAS UP We Make A Lot Of Money - How the U.S.'s 'Quick Victory' in Iran Turned Into A Costly Quagmire
SouthFront Analysis & Intelligence
https://odysee.com/@SouthFront:4/thirteen-days-of-stalemate:7
Thirteen Days Of Stalemate: How the U.S.'s 'Quick Victory' in Iran Turned Into A Costly Quagmire