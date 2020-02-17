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Sandy Hook Video #6 "The Sandy Hook Victims Were Never Born"
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764 views • February 17, 2020
This video when it was debuted on Youtube in 2015 didn't last very long, being taken down some months later. It remains one of the most crucial videos on the whole subject, as the narrator delves into birth records nationwide to find out who if any, of the children allegedly killed at Sandy Hook elementary school were born to parents with matching last names. Not surprisingly he could not find any birth records for the "victims" of the Dec. 2012 shootings. This was then and is today highly significant, for it would prove that the children never existed at all and the whole mass shooting event was staged. Nobody ever expected anyone to do a search of this type, as well as into the death records for Newtown Conn. A sloppy way of conducting a false flag event, to be sure... Also on this website is another very important link to a video, entitled "Adam Lanza Died One Day Before Sandy Hook Shooting". " Sandy Hook: Adam Lanza’s strange Dec. 13 date-of-death just won’t go away". https://www.brighteon.com/5815259220001
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