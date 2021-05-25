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Are there social networks with free speech?
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40 views • May 25, 2021
Hello everyone, my name is Nagibator, and I wondered, is there any freedom of speech on the Internet? Are there social networks out there that are not trying to fawn on minorities?
Telegram:
https://t.me/nagibENG
Time-codes:
00:00 — Intro
00:38 — Parler
02:03 — Gab
03:05 — CloutHub
03:30 — FreeSpace Social
04:05 — Resume
Used materials:
Danik Prihodko: Pexels
Tima Miroshnichenko: Pexels
August de Richelieu: Pexels
Wolfgang Langer: Pexels
Diva Plavalaguna: Pexels
Tom Leishman: Pexels
wake up, try again by Barradeen | https://soundcloud.com/barradeen
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
Telegram:
https://t.me/nagibENG
Time-codes:
00:00 — Intro
00:38 — Parler
02:03 — Gab
03:05 — CloutHub
03:30 — FreeSpace Social
04:05 — Resume
Used materials:
Danik Prihodko: Pexels
Tima Miroshnichenko: Pexels
August de Richelieu: Pexels
Wolfgang Langer: Pexels
Diva Plavalaguna: Pexels
Tom Leishman: Pexels
wake up, try again by Barradeen | https://soundcloud.com/barradeen
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
Keywords
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