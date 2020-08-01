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2014 Viral Video Ken O'Keefe 60 million plus views b4 being Scrubbed from Internet
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28 views • August 01, 2020
Video of Ken O'Keefe on Press TV's 'The Debate' in which he destroys the US Lackey mouthpiece for the Jewish State of Israel and declares unconditionally who rule's the world... for now, the "Banksters!"
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