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Bill Clinton Documentary - Lifelong Criminal, Conspirator, Murderer and Hillarie's Bitch
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71 views • November 13, 2021
Bill Clinton: His Life (2004)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Bill-Clinton--His-Life-%282004%29:4
His Life follows Bill Clinton through his college days as a war protester, his years of purported womanizing as governor of Arkansas, his possible connections to drug trafficking and subsequent murders, 'Filegate,' the Whitewater scandal and his questionable decisions, campaign financing and practices during his two terms as President of the United States -- always in the shadow of wife Hillary.
Interspersed with interviews, His Life is a thought-provoking documentary in the narrative style which compels the viewer to take a hard look at the life of one of the most controversial American presidents of all time.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Bill-Clinton--His-Life-%282004%29:4
His Life follows Bill Clinton through his college days as a war protester, his years of purported womanizing as governor of Arkansas, his possible connections to drug trafficking and subsequent murders, 'Filegate,' the Whitewater scandal and his questionable decisions, campaign financing and practices during his two terms as President of the United States -- always in the shadow of wife Hillary.
Interspersed with interviews, His Life is a thought-provoking documentary in the narrative style which compels the viewer to take a hard look at the life of one of the most controversial American presidents of all time.
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