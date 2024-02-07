Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Director General of the IAEA Grossi visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - not ready to name the Perpetrators Shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Again
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
33 views
Published 17 hours ago

Director General of the IAEA Grossi visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. 

According to Grossi, the IAEA is not ready to name the perpetrators of the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Cynthia... Rumors are spreading again, like last year, about some possible future activity... Everyone was talking about it, so that threat scenario went away... 

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket