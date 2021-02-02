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BIO-ATTACK AHEAD? CHINA COLLECTING AMERICANS’ DNA SAMPLES (MIRROR)
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170 views • February 02, 2021
Feb 1, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the report that the Chinese government secretly approached several U.S. governors and attempted to setup potential DNA harvesting sites, under the cover of operating as COVID test labs. They address how Beijing’s industrial genomics operation paired with new warnings of a coronavirus category 5 hurricane, have built the groundwork for a biological attack which could exterminate Americans without destroying America.
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the report that the Chinese government secretly approached several U.S. governors and attempted to setup potential DNA harvesting sites, under the cover of operating as COVID test labs. They address how Beijing’s industrial genomics operation paired with new warnings of a coronavirus category 5 hurricane, have built the groundwork for a biological attack which could exterminate Americans without destroying America.
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