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How to deal with the traitorous politicians who are perpetuating all this Covid tyranny
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460 views • August 30, 2021
This is how angry you need to be.. but think... Just show up.. dont warn them.. they wont warn you!
How to deal with the traitorous politicians who are perpetuating all this Covid tyranny. If people started turning up at their homes, would they be so quick to keep eroding away our freedoms?
How to deal with the traitorous politicians who are perpetuating all this Covid tyranny. If people started turning up at their homes, would they be so quick to keep eroding away our freedoms?
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