ARE YOU Proud to be a PUREBLOOD!

Who else is PROUD they DIDNT get the Jab..?😎 You don't have to buy a shirt or sticker from me.. but I'm proud I was smart enough to see through this BS. Hit me with a LIKE or "Re-mind" to show that you are out there...and I'm not alone on this one....OR if you are quadruple-boosted.. leave your nasty comment below.

Been banned off of social media for sharing these designs, but the Link to shirt is here if you want one. and there is a Discount code "PURE10" for 10 percent off.

https://integritydesign.creator-spring.com/listing/pureblood-2892