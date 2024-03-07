ARE YOU Proud to be a PUREBLOOD!

Who else is PROUD they DIDNT get the Jab..?😎 You don't have to buy a shirt or sticker from me.. but I'm proud I was smart enough to see through this BS. Hit me with a LIKE or "Re-mind" to show that you are out there...and I'm not alone on this one....OR if you are quadruple-boosted.. leave your nasty comment below.
Been banned off of social media for sharing these designs, but the Link to shirt is here if you want one. and there is a Discount code "PURE10" for 10 percent off.
https://integritydesign.creator-spring.com/listing/pureblood-2892
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.