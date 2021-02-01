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First World Shitholes (coming to your nice area at Warped Speed)
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50 views • February 01, 2021
You can tell when the society is in decline by the lack of common courtesy and basic etiquette. The first sign of a 1st world shitholer in your neighborhood is Dog Shit not being picked up.
Thanks for coming by folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe but watch where you step ;)
E.
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Thanks for coming by folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe but watch where you step ;)
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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