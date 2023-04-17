Create New Account
The Head of PMC Wagner returned a group of Ukrainian prisoners to Kyiv
128 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
The Head of PMC Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, ordered the release of 130 POW of Armed Forces of Ukraine, that they would be handed over to Kyiv to mark the big Easter exchange. We are returning the captives to reach their families, wives, mothers and children, and may they never see us again, said Prigozhin.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
returnukrainian powswagner pmcyevgeny prigozhin

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
