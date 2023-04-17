The Head of PMC Wagner returned a group of Ukrainian prisoners to Kyiv

The Head of PMC Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, ordered the release of 130 POW of Armed Forces of Ukraine, that they would be handed over to Kyiv to mark the big Easter exchange. We are returning the captives to reach their families, wives, mothers and children, and may they never see us again, said Prigozhin.
