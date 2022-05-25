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TEEN KILLS 18 KIDS, 3 ADULTS IN TEXAS ELEMENTARY MASS SHOOTING
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70 views • May 25, 2022
There is a pattern forming and it has nothing to do with firearms with the exception of its utilization as a tool for violent criminal behavior. The breakdown of values, the breakdown of family, the incentive to love oneself over all else is helping to escalate this sociopathic behavior. Because the issue is not and has never been about guns, the solution will not be found in confiscation masquerading as “common sense gun-laws” for this reason. Until we begin to address the actual problem the solution will continue to evade us all. These tragedies stand as clear advocation for the necessity of our 2nd amendment. Life is a gift and it is our responsibility to protect it. Firearms are the best tool available to accomplish this. Notice how the Demolition Party always leaves out the statistics surrounding successful defense of one’s own life, family, or property, using firearms. They have no problem omitting information that doesn’t support their spoon fed media narrative. In fact, any information that happens to contradict that narrative, is quickly labeled “misinformation”. What happened today was horrific and if the Demolition Party really cared about protecting children, if they really cared about stopping these heinous actions from transpiring then they would advocate for credible defense measures implemented on our school grounds such as: metal detectors, armed security, armed staff and severe punishment for anyone who dares to victimize our citizens.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/students-hospitalized-after-active-shooter-incident-at-robb-elementary-school-in-uvalde-texas?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2022/05/24/least-18-children-3-adults-killed-gunman-texas-elementary-school?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/buffalo-supermarket-shooting-05-15-22/index.html
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/13/us/nyc-subway-shooter-frank-james-charges/index.html
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TEEN-KILLS-18-KIDS--3-ADULTS-IN-TEXAS-ELEMENTARY-MASS-SHOOTING-e1j1h3k
https://www.thedailybeast.com/students-hospitalized-after-active-shooter-incident-at-robb-elementary-school-in-uvalde-texas?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2022/05/24/least-18-children-3-adults-killed-gunman-texas-elementary-school?utm_source=ground.news&;utm_medium=referral
https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/buffalo-supermarket-shooting-05-15-22/index.html
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/13/us/nyc-subway-shooter-frank-james-charges/index.html
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TEEN-KILLS-18-KIDS--3-ADULTS-IN-TEXAS-ELEMENTARY-MASS-SHOOTING-e1j1h3k
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