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Banned from YouTube video about the covid 19 plandemic
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340 views • February 12, 2021
Hi in today’s video I share an interesting banned from YouTube video of someone reading a 2010 document that talks of spreading a virus and lockdowns.Please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance as only he can save us from this evil.
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