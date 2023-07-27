Yesterday's battles in the Zaporozhye direction - Ukraine suffered heavy losses of personnel, more than 200 people, the losses of the Russian FED are more than 10 times less - President Putin

Create New Account
 'Ukraine during yesterday's battles in the Zaporozhye direction suffered heavy losses of personnel, more than 200 people, the losses of the Russian Federation are more than 10 times less - President Putin

