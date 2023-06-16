BREAKING: FALSE FLAG ON BANKS TOMORROW? - Massive Cyber Attack As Group Threatens European Banks

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on claims by a so-called group of pro Russian "hacktivists" (Killnet, Anonymous Sudan and REvil) that within the next 24 hours, there will be a massive cyber attack on the European banking system due to their attacks on everyday people as well as for supporting Ukraine.

This seems like an obvious false flag warning. In order for banks to switch to the new cashless system, they'd need to go down anyways. This seems like the perfect excuse. It would also cause chaos which would be the perfect storm for government. "Order out of chaos."

The whole system can be reset without people even realizing it.

This will be blamed on the Russians if it does indeed occur giving them a scapegoat.

Meanwhile, in the United States, simultaneously as this threat is launched, US Federal Government agencies were hit in a global cyber attack. CISA says they're working "urgently to understand impacts."

This is part of the perfect storm to bring us into a new technocratic environment. They create the problem and come in as the solution.





