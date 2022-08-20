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Woman gets set on fire by her own family members
Imperivm
Imperivm
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445 views • August 20, 2022

A lawsuit that began due to a land dispute in Cuautla between family members ends in tragedy. Margarita is burned in her house and loses the battle after burns in 70% of the body, some heart attacks and more than 20 hours of agony.

In the first part of the video we can see a group of people coming closer to Margarita, who apparently is sitting, outside his own grocery shop, close to the person recording the video. It seems they started recording after they saw the people coming closer.

After the people got close, Margarita is the one telling them 'not to do it'.

Then, at the background of the video, we can see a man, carrying a large container filled with gasoline. Right after the man passes by Margarita and the man filming, someone starts shouting 'throw her a light' repeatedly. That's when Margarita begins shouting for help and even the man recording seems to get wet with gasoline and almost caught on fire.

Finally, the man recording shouts for help too, and we can hear him trying to get some water to set Margarita off the fire. Sadly, She died after 20 long hours of suffering at the hospital.

The authorities say the group of people were Margarita´s family, among them Margarita´s sister and her brother in law, who is the one walking with the gasoline.

"nunca viví esto... ¡nunca robé y NO LO VOY A HACER!" #MacriloHizo 🇦🇷 https://bit.ly/3xBP5nA

Un pleito que comenzó por la disputa de un terreno en Cuautla entre familiares, termina en una tragedia. Margarita es quemada en su vivienda y pierde la batalla luego de quemaduras en 70% del cuerpo, algunos infartos y más de 20 horas de agonía.

"nunca viví esto... ¡nunca robé y NO LO VOY A HACER!" #MacriloHizo 🇦🇷 https://bit.ly/3xBP5nA

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