Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Observations by an INSIDE MAN
channel image
Patriots on Fire
101 Subscribers
54 views
Published 21 hours ago

https://danhappel.com/deep-state-influencers-inside-the-beltway/
Guest: Todd McKinley ~ Understanding the political movements behind the march to globalism is essential to understanding anti-Trump hatred.

Todd McKinley grew up in an America that still believed in itself and American exceptionalism; at least that is what he and his family thought they believed.

Like so many of us, they didn't realize just how deeply embedded and determined the enemies of America were, but a career as a professional soldier in Iraq/Afghanistan, with a stint as a military liaison inside the Obama/Biden White House, and then working as a Staff Associate/and Re-Election Staff Leader inside the Trump White House opened Todd's eyes to the overwhelming audacity of the Deep State influencers inside the beltway.

Keywords
deep statepolitical movementsmarch to globalism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket