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God Exalts the Humble... Wisdom from Pastor Arnold Murray
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65 views • July 29, 2021
Surely he scorneth the scorners: but he giveth grace unto the lowly. ~Proverbs 3:34
The Shepherd's Chapel is a Christian church and broadcast facility in Gravette, Arkansas. The church was founded by Arnold Benjamin Murray (April 20, 1929 – February 12, 2014), who served as senior pastor until his death. Since 1985, the Shepherd's Chapel has been broadcasting one-hour televised Bible studies over its satellite network, with its most prominent presence being within the graveyard slot on over 225 broadcast television stations across the United States.
Pastor Murray teaches a "chapter-by-chapter, verse-by-verse study of God's Word; the Bible".
Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyFeci9g5Us
The Shepherd's Chapel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheShepherdsChapel/videos
The Shepherd's Chapel is a Christian church and broadcast facility in Gravette, Arkansas. The church was founded by Arnold Benjamin Murray (April 20, 1929 – February 12, 2014), who served as senior pastor until his death. Since 1985, the Shepherd's Chapel has been broadcasting one-hour televised Bible studies over its satellite network, with its most prominent presence being within the graveyard slot on over 225 broadcast television stations across the United States.
Pastor Murray teaches a "chapter-by-chapter, verse-by-verse study of God's Word; the Bible".
Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyFeci9g5Us
The Shepherd's Chapel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheShepherdsChapel/videos
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