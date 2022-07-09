Heads of MI5 and FBI Jointly Raise Concerns about Chinese Espionage

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https://gnews.org/post/pqa1fd9b
07/07/2022 MI5 Director General Ken McCallum and FBI Director Christopher Wray held a rare joint address on Wednesday at the UK intelligence agency’s headquarters. They said Beijing is conducting a large-scale economic and political offensive that takes billions of dollars’ worth of advanced technology and attempts to influence elections.