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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Nowy Porządek Świata.
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13526 views • October 28, 2020
W niniejszej audycji opisujemy obecną politykę rządu Francji w kontekście długofalowych planów budowy Rządu Światowego opisanych przez Jacquesa Attaliego - doradcę wielu francuskich prezydentów. W jego pracach opisany jest plan wdrożenia globalnego imperium na zgliszczach krajów narodowych…
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