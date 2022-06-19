BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ignorance is the Enemy Guest: Marcus Ray & Colin Pape
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2071 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
133 views • June 19, 2022

Ignorance is the Enemy


Guest: Marcus Ray & Colin Pape

Source: https://rumble.com/v18qpov-ignorance-is-the-enemy.html

00:00 Marcus Ray interview - Chris Sky's concerns addressed
22:16 US Food Manufacturing plants destroyed
23:51 Kamala Harris pushing the fear
24:45 Barr - no election fraud
27:24 Matthew Ehret on Bank of Canada
31:20 Australia to forcibly vaccinate via chemtrails
33:02 Pfizer doesn't know how jabs work
34:25 Common Law and the courthouse plan
37:08 Brave nurse fired
41:06 Dr Ryan Cole - the shots are all risk no benefit
42:53 Vaccines are killing massive amounts of people
45:00 Psychology of Totalitarianism
47:04 Infowars - Vaccine deaths
52:03 Trudeau cabinet and RCMP squirming
60:08 No privacy in China
62:18 Presearch - bit.ly/presearchlive
66:21 Colin Pape interview
89:12 Braveheart closing montage

Keywords
ignoranceenemyis the
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the &#8220;cloud people&#8221; unearthed in Mexico

Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the “cloud people” unearthed in Mexico

Jacob Thomas
Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Edison Reed
Twenty-five years of &#8220;temporary&#8221;: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Twenty-five years of “temporary”: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Lance D Johnson
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy