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Ignorance is the Enemy
Guest: Marcus Ray & Colin Pape
Source: https://rumble.com/v18qpov-ignorance-is-the-enemy.html
00:00 Marcus Ray interview - Chris Sky's concerns addressed
22:16 US Food Manufacturing plants destroyed
23:51 Kamala Harris pushing the fear
24:45 Barr - no election fraud
27:24 Matthew Ehret on Bank of Canada
31:20 Australia to forcibly vaccinate via chemtrails
33:02 Pfizer doesn't know how jabs work
34:25 Common Law and the courthouse plan
37:08 Brave nurse fired
41:06 Dr Ryan Cole - the shots are all risk no benefit
42:53 Vaccines are killing massive amounts of people
45:00 Psychology of Totalitarianism
47:04 Infowars - Vaccine deaths
52:03 Trudeau cabinet and RCMP squirming
60:08 No privacy in China
62:18 Presearch - bit.ly/presearchlive
66:21 Colin Pape interview
89:12 Braveheart closing montage