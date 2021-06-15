Reported leak at Chinese nuclear plant-; At least 25 killed in huge explosion in China

An explosion in a Chinese city devastates a city block. City streets in ruin for hundreds of feet surrounding the blast. At least 25 have died. A Chinese nuclear power plant is suspected of leaking dangerous levels of radioactive material. Now, the U.S. government is assessing a report on the risks. Some of the world’s most powerful leaders meet to discuss China. But to keep their talks private, they first cut off the internet in the room. Making sure no one else could listen in. The push back against critical race theory continues in the U.S. A mom who fled communist China has a warning for her local school board – and all of America. And student protests oppose education reform in China. More provinces are now getting involved. While Chinese police appear to be upgrading their crackdown measures.