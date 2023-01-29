Welcome To Proverbs Club.Friends And Neighbors Supporting Each Other.

Proverbs 27:10 (NIV).

10) Do not forsake your friend or a friend of your family,

and do not go to your relative’s house when disaster strikes you—

better a neighbor nearby than a relative far away.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Count on friends and neighbors, and let them count on you, whenever needed.

It is a good front line before counting on family.

And it is good for all.

