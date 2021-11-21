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Rittenhouse Verdict A Massive Loss For Corporate Media
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160 views • November 21, 2021
The jury was pressured to deliver a guilty verdict, but did not succumb to the mob.
The prosecution rushed the charges — and overcharged Kyle Rittenhouse.
The MSM convicted him before the verdict.
Dems erupted over his acquittal.
The media and mob will have to pay for their narrative.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 20 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283005081001
The prosecution rushed the charges — and overcharged Kyle Rittenhouse.
The MSM convicted him before the verdict.
Dems erupted over his acquittal.
The media and mob will have to pay for their narrative.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 20 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283005081001
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