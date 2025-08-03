Val Ackland 2025 Remake

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My brother Phil composed a new tune and published it on 26 July, our mother's birthday. As a result that I decided to get permission from my brother to add images of our mother to the tune. This is a mix of stills and early and late videos capturing pieces of her life from the earliest days to her last birthday at 82. We have greatly missed her prayers.