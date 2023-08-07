Evil rulers come and go, but judgment for unrepentance is sure! Prepare now to be Saved when Babylon Falls!

Every evil empire throughout history has fallen. The West will be no different. If an evil nation and especially evil leaders turn their backs on God and spurn His commands, the LORD GOD will punish that nation. When the judgment begins it will appear to allow time for change as God in His grace gives opportunity to repent, then, if there is no repentance judgment will come. Make no mistake, do not wait, get right with God through salvation in Jesus Christ today. For one day sudden destruction will come, and then it will be too late. Make sure you are on GOD's side, for anyone in Satan's camp will perish along with the serpent dragon! Hope and trust in God through Jesus Christ as you only Savior.

