George Webb - Seargent at Arms of the Senate Murdered In DC Day Before He Was To Testify - HaloConspiracy

Michael Stenger, the US Senate Sergeant at Arms, was murdered right before he was to testify to the Jan6th commission.

He was blowing the whistle on the Paid Agitator Group which was sent in from Fort Bragg called = The Emily Rainy group”

- Stenger was gunned down leaving his apartment in Washington, DC

- Also, a whistleblower gave a laptop to George Webb. He said he was A 40-year Biden consultant - many congress people used the blackberries with this laptop for money laundering, kickbacks, bribery and fraud.

Stenger was a key witness to all of these crimes. The Laptop and Blackberries show the kickbacks of Kolomoisky and his illegitimate puppet Zelensky.

- 35 members of congress are connected to the Ukraine, CIA/DS contract killings & false flag mass shootings.

- It also connects the Bosnia wars of Beau Biden.

George wrote a story on Stenger on Substack - The life of Michael Stenger - https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/murder-on-the-senate-steps

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