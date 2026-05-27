Why Persian Gulf Oil May Never Return, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

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The world may never see Persian Gulf oil production return to pre-conflict levels. Damaged wells, infrastructure failures, and long-term geological disruptions could permanently reduce output. Energy markets are entering a new era where instability may become the new normal.
#OilIndustry #EnergyMarkets #MiddleEast #GlobalEnergy #EconomicOutlook
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