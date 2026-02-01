Silent 7 Seals Signs Quickening Before WW3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 8.1 X-Class False just erupted off the sun 2357 UT 2.1.26. That's huge! All of the signs, like radio blackouts or auroras, from this large flare will be silent until a volcano or an earthquake occurs weeks later.
The silent signs of the 7 Seals are exploding and intensifying lately. Most people sense it's hastening. 2026-2028 will be the greatest years in twenty years for eclipses. But, will these silent signs be meaningful? Signs of: WW3 American Civil War Global financial collapse and many more.
Are you watching the signs?
Are you prepared?