Silent 7 Seals Signs Quickening Before WW3

A 8.1 X-Class False just erupted off the sun 2357 UT 2.1.26. That's huge! All of the signs, like radio blackouts or auroras, from this large flare will be silent until a volcano or an earthquake occurs weeks later.

The silent signs of the 7 Seals are exploding and intensifying lately. Most people sense it's hastening. 2026-2028 will be the greatest years in twenty years for eclipses. But, will these silent signs be meaningful? Signs of: WW3 American Civil War Global financial collapse and many more.

Are you watching the signs?

Are you prepared?