🚨 Starobelsk - the world must know the truth!

(Staroelsk, Russia, where 21 students mostly girls were killed by Ukraine in their college dorm while sleeping)



Let’s support Maria Zakharova and continue to spread the TRUTH about what happened there!



Follow me Christopher Helali, on YouTube, X, Instagram, and TikTok

Adding:

🛢- Emmanuel Macron:



The French Navy intercepted a new tanker under international sanctions yesterday morning, originating from Russia: the Tagor. Our determination is steadfast and unwavering.



This operation was carried out in the Atlantic, in international waters, with the support of several partners including the United Kingdom, in strict compliance with the law of the sea.



It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and fund the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than 4 years.



These vessels, which fail to adhere to the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also pose a threat to the environment and to everyone's safety.

🛢Russia considers the detention of its tanker by France illegal, it borders on piracy - Peskov



According to the monitoring resource VesselFinder, the oil tanker Tagor sails under the flag of Madagascar. Its last port call was in Murmansk in early May.