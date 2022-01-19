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500K Luxury Homelessness Units per person? Trillions of Coof Relief Used?
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20 views • January 19, 2022
Satire. Inflammatory Bad Comedy is for Entertainment Purposes Only. This is part of my Screenplay called, “Truth is Stranger than Fiction” what was to be an animated version of something like “South Park”. The Vietnamese animators can’t work on this project because Vietnam has allegedly been allegedly stealth invaded by China to take the farms. Communists in China allegedly don’t want to be toppled by pesky starving subjects. Does OP wrap himself in aluminum foil to repel 5G and sensory denial systems for crowd control? Celebrate the continuing False Flag Drill UN Event 201, eat popcorn and enjoy the ride! My Big Pharma Father with a security clearance set me down, age 5 for the live moon landing. He wouldn't watch with me because he had already seen footage too many times. #BoycottMcD #USConstitutionParty #No46 #Restore45 #KazakTheCoofJabbers #BrandonsMomShouldHaveUsedACondom
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