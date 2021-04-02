6 Email Marketing Writing Strategies for Small Businesses

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As a small business owner with little to no time, email marketing is one of your most valuable tools to grow sales and clients. It's also the perfect way to provide excellent customer service to your existing clients and customers.
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☎️ Thinking of outsourcing? Get a Free Email Marketing Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
✍️ FREE Worksheet for Writing Effective Emails: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/r53drwp
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
👪 NEW Gab Group - Email Marketing Support for Business Owners: https://gab.com/groups/29439
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Some links in the description, if signed up for, are affiliate links that provide a small commission to me. I only provide links to tools that I have used myself, and for my clients, and found beneficial for small business owners. Thank you!
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Used royalty free from bensound.com called Creative Minds