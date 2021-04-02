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6 Email Marketing Writing Strategies for Small Businesses
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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0 view • April 02, 2021
These six strategies will guide you through writing effective emails that will build trust as you nurture your audience with email marketing. Effective writing leads to more conversions. Start putting these tips into practice whether you have no email list at all or you have a large thriving email list.


As a small business owner with little to no time, email marketing is one of your most valuable tools to grow sales and clients. It's also the perfect way to provide excellent customer service to your existing clients and customers.


// Resources //
☎️ Thinking of outsourcing? Get a Free Email Marketing Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact


📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises


✍️ FREE Worksheet for Writing Effective Emails: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/r53drwp

💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport


👪 NEW Gab Group - Email Marketing Support for Business Owners: https://gab.com/groups/29439



// Note //
Some links in the description, if signed up for, are affiliate links that provide a small commission to me. I only provide links to tools that I have used myself, and for my clients, and found beneficial for small business owners. Thank you!


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Used royalty free from bensound.com called Creative Minds
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growing your email listemail list buildingemail marketing tutorialemail marketing for beginnerswriting effective emailsemail marketing content ideasemail marketing guideemail marketing strategiesemail marketing for small businessesemail marketing courseemail marketing toolsemail marketing tipsconstant contact tutorialjurina enterprisesemail marketing writing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy