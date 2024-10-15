A Massive Human Bust 54 km in Height Discovered On The Surface Of Mars!

About 1000 km east of the vast mountain of Alba Mons in the northern hemisphere, I discovered a huge rock formation which has the profile of a human-shaped bust, complete with a hat, nose, chin, ear and upper shoulders! It’s easy to miss this since you do not expect to find such an object on the surface of Mars, and we tend not to see what we do not expect to see. The bust is about 54 km in height. The bust fits the outline of a human head very well. I found that it was necessary to rotate the outline by 27° in the counterclockwise direction from a north-south orientation. The field of view of the eye of the bust includes all of the major mountains of Mars, the Hellas Basin and the Valles Marineris. This is symbolic of course since the curvature of the planet would not allow straight line vision. It is hypothesized that the bust represents the architect of the major sites of Martian topography. I have demonstrated in my books and in my previous videos that these sites were engineered into existence rather than created by natural processes.





