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ION US - Q is Control, Stone, Watermellons 2020-02-20 21
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70 views • February 21, 2020
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"Controlled Opposition" is over-used these days.
The description still fits the phenomenon known as "Q"
The character was much better and far less predictable in Star Trek.
What's going to Happen with Roger Stone?
Green on the outside. Red on the inside.
Conservatives are smart. Progressives aren't.
This and more interwoven with the news on this installment of ION US.
Like, Subscribe, Share, Support!
It means more than you might know!
Thanks!
www.brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right?)
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Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)
Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)
Support Trump (The best ones do :-)
Support science (Show your work. Expect the same.)
Have a great day, World!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
"Controlled Opposition" is over-used these days.
The description still fits the phenomenon known as "Q"
The character was much better and far less predictable in Star Trek.
What's going to Happen with Roger Stone?
Green on the outside. Red on the inside.
Conservatives are smart. Progressives aren't.
This and more interwoven with the news on this installment of ION US.
Like, Subscribe, Share, Support!
It means more than you might know!
Thanks!
www.brighteon.com/channel/internationalmanofmrdeeds (Easy, right?)
Feedback/Suggestions/Follow:
[email protected]
gab.com/ionus
Support Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)
Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)
Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)
Support Trump (The best ones do :-)
Support science (Show your work. Expect the same.)
Have a great day, World!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
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