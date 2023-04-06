Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chapter XV. Bitcoin absolutely cannot disappear
24 views
channel image
Bitgoldwallet.com
Published a day ago |

The transcript for this video can be found in the PDF document titled "Bitcoin - The Alternative System (Part 2 - teaser preview 2nd edition)" published on the 22 Nov 2022.


It is downloadable via https://www.bitgoldwallet.com/downloads.html


Do subscribe to the channel and share the video with others, if you like the video.


And buy our merch at:


https://www.bitgoldwallet.com/buy-merch.html


Or checkout our other accounts at:


https://localbitcoins.com/accounts/profile/www.bitgoldwallet.com/

https://steemit.com/@bitgoldwallet

https://reddit.com/u/bitgoldwallet

https://reddit.com/u/bitgoldwallet-

https://twitter.com/bitgoldwallet

https://medium.com/@bitgoldwallet-reposted

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bitgoldwallet

Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencycryptobitgoldbitgoldwalletbitcoin gold wallet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket