Daily Dose: 'Hypervaccination' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Prevent Global Genocide
AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Hypervaccination' (Ep. 2278- 11.21.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.


Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/leading-cause-of-immune-dysregulation-like-autism-is-hypervaccination-dr-peter-mccullough-5515822


https://www.chp.edu/our-services/rare-disease-therapy/iddat/diagnosis-treatment


Daily Dose: https://rumble.com/v3x216p-daily-dose-hypervaccination-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

Keywords
healthvaccineschildrenimmune systemautismimmunizationmedicinecovidattention deficit disorderdaily dosepeter mcculloughpeterson pierrehypervaccination

