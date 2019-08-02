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The War on Terror is over right
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6 views • August 02, 2019
The War on Terror is over right
05/03/2011 Reality Report with Gary Franchi
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Osama Bin Laden Dead, But the War of Terror lives on.
The Police State steals peoples Liberty through false security
in a War Created to Murder, Control and Profit Criminals
05/03/2011 Reality Report with Gary Franchi
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Osama Bin Laden Dead, But the War of Terror lives on.
The Police State steals peoples Liberty through false security
in a War Created to Murder, Control and Profit Criminals
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