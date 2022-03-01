An Exclusive Conversation w/ Corey Blair [Break The Chains Media]

The minds behind Break The Chains Media and Souled Out Media come together for an in-depth discussion.



Today, I had the great pleasure of discussing quite a few things actually with the one-and-only -- Corey Blair of Break The Chains Media!



Interestingly enough -- he and I share quite a lot in common.



He is a content creator out of the Denver, Colorado area, who (like me) is on the front lines of today's information war -- doing all he can through media and art to wake up the masses and empower them with information.



Like myself, his work is primarily found on the platforms where free speech is still allowed -- like Rumble, BitChute, Gab, and Telegram. I strongly suggest you check out his work.



This was the first of more conversations to come -- and we basically gave our audience(s) an all-encompassing 65,000 foot overview of the world stage as it appears to us. In my humble opinion, this is what it's all about! Advocates of freedom and truth coming together to analyze, discuss, strategize, and more.



Get stoked! And enjoy the show!



BreakTheChains.MEDIA

SouledOut.TV



S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)



When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!