God uses real Christians to bless nation. Satanist witchcraft use religion & politics destroy nation

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2025). Satan Lucifer’s Draco avatar Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witches’ CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency that created the Chinese communist party and that created Islam using Muhammad, are the same earth rulers who created these millions of Western feminist nations’ fake Christian churches and their Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors and their church member witch assassins. The sure sign and proof of that is that the Draco avatar Satanist globalist elites in the communist parties and Muslim governments and Christian governments use politics & religion (communism is a religion too run by Satan Lucifer’s fallen angels) to take over nations & governments, and to exterminate rival factions, and to persecute & try to kill us real Christians, whether they are the former Chinese communist party or the former Iranian Islamic government or the right-wing conservative fake Christian Western feminist nations’ government & churches. They are all run by the same Satan Lucifer & his fallen angels & their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist earth rulers. When a nation is filled by millions of fake Christians like the Western feminist nations’ world witchcraft headquarter churches’, then the nation falls into God’s curse of poverty and tyranny and takeover and extermination and plagues and natural disasters and biochemical weapon attacks and 12 million children eaten by the nephilim, and when a nation is filled by hundreds of thousands of real Christians like in China, then a nation is blessed by God and prosperity and freedom and safety of its children and development and peace and safety from takeover by foreigners. A nation that is filled with hundreds of thousands of Chinese underground church persecuted real Christians is blessed by God, and a nation filled by millions of American “Christian brothers betraying scumbags” “CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & every hotel room scared cowardly traitor scumbags” “nationalist idolaters patriot right-wing conservative government-takeover Satanist-doctrine demon-possessed scumbags” Satanist Draco avatar church leader witches’ followers fake Christians is cursed by God. The Draco avatar Edomite bloodline “fake Jews” Satanist feminist witches, who are demon-possessed by their fallen angel gods, use their Satanist headquarter Vatican Draco underground base’s crusades and Zionism & communism & fake Christianity & Islam & drug cartels & terrorism & CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS microwave oven weapons from next door homes & crusades & New Age occultism witchcraft reptilian hybrids & other methods to overthrow governments & exterminate rival factions & bring tyrannical control & parasite on the human specie or other non-Draco species & create war or war crimes & rape human children & eat humans & conduct horrendous fallen angel incarnate avatars’ laboratory experiments & spread pandemics & poison the food & steal taxes & impoverish the populace & subjugate the populace to take away freedom & conquer which is the Draco culture or fallen angel culture. If the Chinese & Iranian & Arab nations’ & communist nations’ real Christians were not still on this earth, 99% of the population of the earth would be dead by now and the 2.5 billion Western feminist nations’ fake Christians would be food for the millions of monsters they are manufacturing underground.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine