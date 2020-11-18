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Need to Know The Fetzer Report Episode 67 - 17 November 2020
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10 views • November 18, 2020
Need to Know Episode 67 (17 November 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Congress states there is no president elect. Massive Dominion Software fraud switches victory to Biden. Lou Dobbs debriefs Attorney Sidney Powell on latest efforts to expose election fraud. Dominion and Scytl key to election theft. Groundwork for mandatory vaccines being laid with digital health passport. US annual death number reveal there is NO pandemic. Globalist stooge Klaus Schwab claims world will never return to normal. Blue governors continue as petty tyrants. Rod Blagojevich rejects progressive left. Oath Keepers will refuse to recognize Groper Joe as President. America’s social credit system worse than China? Pelosi lobbies for Pelosi. Elizabeth Warren suggest bypassing the Constitution.
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